Kaiten Books Licenses Blue Archive: Problem Solver 68 Business Diary Manga

1st volume launches physically/digitally in English on July 12

Image courtesy of Kaiten Books Kaede Nogiwa ©2023 NEXON Games Co., Ltd. & Yostar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ©BUSHIROAD WORKS All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and published by Kaiten Books.

Blue Archive: Problem Solver 68 Business Diary

Blue Archive: Benriya 68 Gyо̄mu Nisshi

Blue Archive

announced on Friday that it has licensed Kaede Nogiwa's) spinoff manga, based onandGames'smartphone role-playing game. The company will release the first volume physically and digitally on July 12.

Kaiten Books describes the story:

Welcome to Kivotos, the Academy City, where students spend their daily lives armed. Follow the lives of the four girls who run a business here as they take on all kinds of odd jobs just to keep it afloat. With the self-proclaimed Outlaw CEO, Rikuhachima Aru, at the helm, Problem Solver 68 is always ready to stir up a storm! Tag along with the crew on their misadventures in the long-awaited official Blue Archive spin-off manga!

Wakaba is the translator. Christian Knoll is the editor. Alice Rundcrantz Leise is credited for typesetting, and Ryan Fornoles is handling quality assurance.

The first 500 physical orders will include one of two illustration cards, and every digital order will bundle with a bonus comic.

Nogiwa launched the manga in October 2022 on Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 6, and the third volume will ship on July 8.

Blue Archive The Animation , the television anime adaptation of the game, premiered on TV Tokyo 's new Sunday night anime programming block and on its affiliates on April 7. The anime debuted in North America with English subtitles on May 24.

The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive , and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan in February 2021. Nexon published the global version in November 2021. The game is free to play with optional randomized in-app purchases.

Source: Email correspondence