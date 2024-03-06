News
Viz Media to Release Kagurabachi Manga in Print in Fall
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: SPY x FAMILY: The Official Coloring Book
Viz Media announced on Wednesday that it will publish Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga in print this fall. The company will also release SPY x FAMILY: The Official Coloring Book this fall.
Viz Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus are releasing the Kagurabachi manga digitally in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:
Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!
Hokazono debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on September 19. Shueisha published the first compiled book volume on February 2.