Fabricant 100 Manga Ends, 3 New Manga to Launch in Shonen Jump

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Daisuke Enoshima 's Fabricant 100 ( Jinzō Ningen 100 ) manga on Monday. The magazine also revealed three new manga that will launch in its upcoming issues.

Themanga launched inmagazine in December 2022. Enoshima previously published the manga as a one-shot inin October 2021 as part of the magazine's Golden Future Cup project.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

There was once a doctor fixated on creating the "ideal human being." After the doctor's death, his fabricant creations start attacking humans in order to attain the perfect body. When Ashibi Yao's entire family is murdered by these fabricants, he sets out on a journey of revenge accompanied by the doctor's final creation, Fabricant 100 . This dark fairy tale launches only in the pages of Shonen Jump !

Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan on April 4, and the third volume on Monday. The manga's fourth and its final fifth volume will release on November 2.



Yoshihiko Hayashi's Mama Yūyū manga will launch in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 41st issue on September 11. The "new normal fantasy" manga is set in a world that chooses to co-exist with the Demon King, and the Hero is troubled.

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga about Chihiro, the young son of a swordsmith, will launch in the magazine's 42nd issue on September 19.

Elck Itsumo's Two on Ice manga will launch in the magazine's 43rd issue on September 25. The manga centers on figure skater Hayuma Minekoshi, and his encounter with a mysterious young girl in the skating rink.

The three new manga series are part of the magazine's JUMP NEXTWAVE releases. Hayashi, Hokazono, and Itsumo are previous nominees of Shueisha 's Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize award.