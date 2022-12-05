News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Fabricant 100 Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
"Dark fantasy tale" centers on human, fabricant in search of revenge
Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing Daisuke Enoshima's Fabricant 100 (Jinzō Ningen 100) manga in English on Sunday. MANGA Plus will publish its second chapter on December 11.
MANGA Plus describes the manga:
There was once a doctor fixated on creating the "ideal human being." After the doctor's death, his fabricant creations start attacking humans in order to attain the perfect body. When Ashibi Yao's entire family is murdered by these fabricants, he sets out on a journey of revenge accompanied by the doctor's final creation, Fabricant 100. This dark fairy tale launches only in the pages of Shonen Jump!
The manga launched in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday. Enoshima previously published the manga as a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2021 as part of the magazine's Golden Future Cup project.
Sources: Shonen Jump's Twitter account, Manga Plus