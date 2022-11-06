Shonen Jump Magazine Launches 4 New Manga in Next 4 Weeks

This year's 49th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will launch four new manga in the next four issues.

Taizan 5 's Ichinose-ke no Taizai (The Ichinose Family's Great Sins, top right in image above) manga will launch in the magazine's 50th issue on November 14. The manga centers on Tsubasa, who has lost his memory in an accident and who attempts to reunite with his family. MANGA Plus previously published Taizan 5 's Takopi's Original Sin manga in English digitally.

Additionally, author NisiOisin ( Monogatari series, Medaka Box , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) and artist Yūji Iwasaki will launch a manga titled Angō Gakuen no Iroha (Iroha of Cipher Academy, first in center left box in image above) in the magazine's 51st issue on November 21. Iwasaki has previously published one shots on Shonen Jump+ and in Shonen Jump GIGA .

Seiji Hayashi will then launch a new manga titled Ichigōki! Sōjūchū (Vehicle #1! Now Under Control) second in center left box) in the 52nd issue on November 28. Hayashi previously drew the I'm From Japan ( Jimoto ga Japan ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018-2020. MANGA Plus published the manga in English digitally. The manga inspired a television anime series in April 2019.

Lastly, Daisuke Enoshima will launch the Jinzō Ningen 100 (Android 100, third in center left box) manga in the first 2023 issue, which will ship on December 5. Enoshima previously published the manga as a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump in October 2021 as part of the magazine's Golden Future Cup project.

Shueisha did not give any story information about the latter three manga.