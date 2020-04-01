Seiji Hayashi's I'm From Japan Manga Ends

Manga launched in September 2018, inspired TV anime last year

The May issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine published the final chapter of Seiji Hayashi 's I'm From Japan ( Jimoto ga Japan ) manga on Thursday. Shueisha will publish the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume on May 1.

Viz Media published the first three chapters of the manga in English as part of its "Jump Start" initiative, and Shueisha publishes the manga on its MANGA Plus app in English. Shueisha describes the story:

Tokio Abiko has left his hometown in Yamagata prefecture to enter school in the great metropolis of Tokyo. On his first day, he encounters one of his classmates, a strange boy called Japan Hinomoto. Tokio soon realizes that Japan is the master of a very peculiar martial art – Todofu-ken: the Metro-erritorial Pre-fist-ure Style! With each of the 47 styles themed after a prefecture of Japan, enjoy a hilarious and unique tour of the country!

Hayashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2018, and it moved to Saikyō Jump last June. Shueisha published the fifth volume on February 4.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered within the Oha-Suta program in April 2019.