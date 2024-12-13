Tachibana Higuchi's Champignon Witch Manga Gets TV Anime

Hakusensha announced on Friday that Tachibana Higuchi 's Champignon no Majo ( Champignon Witch ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation. Higuchi drew a celebratory image for the announcement.

Image via Champignon Witch manga's X/Twitter account © Tachibana Higuchi, Hakusensha

Higuchi launched the manga on Hakusensha 's Manga Park app in October 2019. Hakusensha will publish the sixth volume on December 20.

The magic fantasy manga centers on Luna, a witch who lives in the black forest, and is feared by others. She is called the Champignon Witch because anywhere she walks, talks, and touches ends up growing poisonous mushrooms. The story follows the first love of this woman who has previously not known the warmth of another person.

Higuchi ended her long-running Gakuen Alice manga in The Hana to Yume in 2013. Tokyopop published 16 volumes of the manga before the company shut down in 2011. The company also published four volumes of Higuchi's earlier Portrait of M & N manga.

Gakuen Alice inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2004-2005. Right Stuf released the series on DVD in North America.