Seven Seas Licenses Raven of the Inner Palace, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife, 10 More Titles

Seven Seas Entertainment announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it has licensed 11 new titles. The company plans to release the following titles in 2023 (the summaries below are not Seven Seas ' official summaries):

Title: Raven of the Inner Palace ( Kōkyū no Karasu ) light novel

Authors: Kōko Shirakawa (Writer), Ayuko (Illustrator)

Tentative Release Date: February 2023

Summary: The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is known to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.



Title: The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ( Tōmei Otoko to Ningen Onna: Sonouchi Fūfu ni Naru Futari ) manga

Authors: Iwatobineko

Tentative Release Date: February 2023

Summary: Yakō, a gentle human woman, works at a detective agency. Tōnome is a smart and gentle invisible man. The invisible man's ability is perfect for detective work. However, the blind Yakō can still figure out where Tōnome is, even if he disappears. Before they know it, the two become attracted to each other...?



Title: Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His Wild S-Rank Cat Girl ( Dappō Tamer no Nariagari Bōkentan: S Rank Bishōjo Bōkensha ga Ore no Jūma ni Natteimasu ) manga

Authors: Johji Manabe (Manga), Skyfarm (Original Work), Nekosuke Ōkuma (Original Character Design)

Tentative Release Date: March 2023

Summary: Although the tamer Lint despised his low-grade job, he earned money everyday with his demon partner. In the royal capital, a mysterious S-rank adventurer girl calls out to him. "Ah, won't you tame me?" Her unexpected proposal overwhelms Lint. However, from here on out is where his rise begins...



Title: Why Don't You Eat Me, My Dear Wolf? ( Tabenai no? Ōkami-san ) manga

Authors: Ao Koishikawa

Tentative Release Date: March 2023

Summary: A human child Tarō is abandoned in the forest as a sacrifice. The wolfman Ur, who lives deep in the nearby forest, claims that Tarō is too thin to be delicious. So Ur feeds him declicious meals, makes him clean clothes, and raises him to keep him safe. Tarō wants his dear Ur to devour him when he grows up, but many seasons go by for the two of them in the forest.



Title: I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner ( Heimin no Kuse ni Namaiki na ) light novel

Authors: Inori. (Writer), Hanagata (Illustrator)

Tentative Release Date: February 2023

Summary: "For her to say that she likes me, she's so cheeky for a commoner! I am Claire Francois, an aristocrat in the Bauer Kingdom. During a time when the commoners are rising up, one has confessed her love to me. Hmph, I'm not going to pay any attention to you... What are you happy about?!"



Title: The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom ( Gekkakoku Kiiden ) manga

Authors: Tōru Himuka

Tentative Release Date: March 2023

Summary: The doctor's medicinal bath is at the height of prosperity against illnesses and injuries in the Moon Flower Kingdom. During the crown prince Keiun's regional inspection, a young girl named Koyō successfully completes an astonishing "suture surgery" right in front of Keiun's eyes. Swirling conspiracy, suspicious beliefs, and deep-rooted traditions... Together with encouraging friends, medical doctor Koyō and crown prince Keiun confront various challenges in their country in this Chinese-style imperial medical fantasy.



Title: Classroom of the Elite : Horikita ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e √Horikita ) manga

Authors: Sakagaki (Manga), Syougo Kinugasa (Original Work), Shunsaku Tomose (Original Character Design)

Tentative Release Date: July 2023

Summary: A what-if story that takes place in a parallel world and focuses on Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and Suzune Horikita. A happy ending awaits this route, or...



Title: To Every You I've Loved Before ( Boku ga Aishita Subete no Kimi e ) light novel

Authors: Yomoji Otono (Writer), shimano (Illustrator)

Tentative Release Date: June 2023

Summary: The novel centers on Koyomi Takasaki, a boy who lives with his mother after his parents divorce. He attempts to make friends in his new college prep school, but his social awkwardness combined with an atmosphere of focusing on studies means he is unsuccessful. One day, his classmate Kazune Takigawa approaches him, and tells him that she is actually from World Line 85, where she and Koyomi are lovers.



Title: To Me, The One Who Loved You ( Kimi o Aishita Hitori no Boku e ) light novel

Authors: Yomoji Otono (Writer), shimano (Illustrator)

Tentative Release Date: June 2023

Summary: The novel centers on Koyomi Hidaka, a boy who lives with his father after his parents divorce. He meets a girl named Shiori Satō at his father's research lab, and they begin a relationship that is slowly blossoming into love. But everything changes when their parents decide to marry each other, and they decide to move to a parallel world where they are not step-siblings.



Title: Marmalade Boy : Collector's Edition manga volume 1

Authors: Wataru Yoshizumi

Tentative Release Date: February 2023

Summary: In the story, Miki Koishikawa's parents announce that they are getting a divorce and swapping partners with another couple, who have a son of their own named Yū. The two couples move in together and a romance develops between Miki and Yū.



Title: Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu nakare ) volume 1-2 omnibus manga

Authors: Yumi Tamura

Tentative Release Date: February 2023

Summary: The manga follows mystery-solving college student Totonō Kunō. At the beginning of the story, the police bring him in for questioning on suspicion of the murder of his classmate.



Title: Villainess and the Demon Knight ( Akuyaku Reijō to Kichiku Kishi ) manga for Steamship imprint

Authors: Seikan (Manga), Nekoda (Original Work), Asahiko (Original Character Design)

Tentative Release Date: March 2023

Summary: The young noblewoman Cecilia one day realizes that she is someone who reincarnated into her current world as the villainess of an otome game. However, she has already faced judgement in the story and was forced to become a prostitute. Her first visitor is the childhood friend of the heroine.



