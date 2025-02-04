Nintendo Switch Console Sales Reach Over 150 Million Worldwide

Switch software sales amount to 1.359 billion units

revealed on Tuesday its first quarter financial results for its current fiscal year, revealing that theSwitch console has sold 150.86 million units as of December 31. This number includes sales for theSwitch, Lite, and OLED consoles. Switch software sales amount to 1.359 billion units.

Nintendo sold 9.54 million Switch consoles during the first three quarters of this fiscal year, with 2.74 million units sold for the original model, 5.07 million for the OLED model, and 1.73 million for the Switch Lite. Switch sales have decreased by 30.6% compared to the same three quarters in the previous year. Software sales have declined by 24.4%.

As for recent game releases during the current fiscal year, Super Mario Party Jamboree has sold 6.17 million units, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sold 3.91 million units, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership sold 1.84 million units.

The bestselling titles for Switch as of December 31 includes:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 67.35 million copies

: 67.35 million copies Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 47.44 million copies

: 47.44 million copies Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 35.88 million copies

: 35.88 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 32.62 million copies

: 32.62 million copies Super Mario Odyssey : 29.04 million copies

: 29.04 million copies Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield : 26.60 million copies

: 26.60 million copies Pokémon Scarlet/Pokémon Violet : 26.38 million copies

: 26.38 million copies The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom : 21.55 million copies

: 21.55 million copies Super Mario Party : 21.10 million copies

: 21.10 million copies New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 18.06 million copies

Nintendo reported net sales of 956.2 billion yen (about US6.19 billion) for the first three quarters, down 31.4% from last year, an operating profit (gross profit minus operational costs) of 247.5 billion yen (about US$2.6 billion), an ordinary profit (which includes non-operating costs) of 327.1 billion yen (about US$2.11 billion), and a net profit (total amount left over after accounting for all deductions) of 237.1 billion yen about (US$1.53 billion).

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017.

The Switch surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time as of the end of 2022. It now stands behind only the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS.

Nintendo formally unveiled its Switch 2 system on January 16. The first-look trailer indicates a physically larger system (along with a larger kickstand with more adjustable angles) that is slated for later this year. The new system will play both physical and digital Switch games in addition to Switch 2 exclusive titles. Nintendo will provide more details during its “ Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025” presentation on April 2.

