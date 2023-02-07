Nintendo Switch Console Crosses 122.55 Million Units in Sales; Surpasses PS4, Game Boy in All-Time Sales

Nintendo 's latest earnings release for the first three quarters fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) announced on Tuesday that the company's Nintendo Switch console has sold 122.55 million units worldwide as of December 31. This number includes sales for the Nintendo Switch, Lite, and OLED consoles.

The console has surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 's Game Boy/Game Boy Color as the third best-selling console of all time.

Switch console sales declined 21.3% year-on-year to 14.91 million units in the first three quarters, due to shortages of semiconductor components and other parts.

Nintendo sold 5.22 million Switch units, 2 million Switch Lite units, and 7.69 million Switch OLED units between April 2022 and December 2022. The company sold 172.11 million units of its first-party Switch games in the same time period. The figure represents a 4.0% decrease year-on-year in software sales. In Q3 of the 2022 fiscal year from September 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 Nintendo sold 76.70 million units of its first-party Switch games.

The company revealed its total updated game sales as of December 31, including:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 52 million

: 52 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons : 41.59 million

: 41.59 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : 30.44 million

: 30.44 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : 29 million

: 29 million Pokémon Sword/ Pokémon Shield : 25.68 million

: 25.68 million Super Mario Odyssey : 25.12 million

: 25.12 million Pokémon Scarlet/ Pokémon Violet : 20.61 million

: 20.61 million Super Mario Party : 18.79 million

: 18.79 million Ring Fit Adventure : 15.22 million

: 15.22 million Pokémon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/ Pokémon : Let's Go, Eevee! : 15.07 million

: 15.07 million Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 14.63 million

– 14.63 million Splatoon 3 : 10.13 million

: 10.13 million Nintendo Switch Sports : 8.61 million

: 8.61 million Kirby and the Forgotten Land : 6.12 million

Nintendo 's December 2021 earnings report had earlier revealed that the Switch surpassed the Nintendo Wii's lifetime sales of 101.63 million with 103.54 million units. The company's earnings release for fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) had announced a year-on-year 20% drop in console sales with 23.06 million units sold between April 2021 to March 2022.

The Switch surpassed PlayStation 4 in lifetime sales in the United States in May 2022.

