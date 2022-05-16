Nintendo Switch Surpasses PlayStation 4 in Lifetime Sales in U.S.

Console's lifetime sales in the U.S. trails PS2, Xbox 360, Wii

A report from NPD Group's executive director Mat Piscatella revealed on Friday that the Nintendo Switch console has surpassed Sony 's PlayStation 4 in lifetime sales to become the fourth best-selling console in the United States. It now trails Sony 's PlayStation 2, Microsoft 's Xbox 360, and Nintendo 's Wii in terms of lifetime sales in the U.S.

The Switch is now the sixth best-selling console in the United States amongst both home consoles and handheld consoles.

According to Piscatella, video game hardware sales increased 16% in April 2022 in comparison to April 2021, earning US$343 million. Hardware sales in the United States dropped 9% to earn US$1.543 billion from January to April 2022 in comparison to the same period in 2021.

Nintendo 's latest earnings release for fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) announced on Tuesday that the company's Nintendo Switch console has sold 107.65 million units worldwide as of March 31.

The Switch hybrid home and handheld console debuted on March 3, 2017. The Switch is the company's third best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS and Game Boy.

Sony 's latest financial results presentation for the fiscal year 2021 revealed on Tuesday that it has shipped a total of 117.2 million units of its PlayStation 4 console, with 100,000 of those units shipping in the final quarter of the fiscal year. Sony shipped 900,000 fewer units of the console compared to the same period last year, when it shipped 1 million units.

Sony has shipped a total of 19.3 million units of its current generation PlayStation 5 console worldwide, with 2 million of those units shipping in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Sources: Mat Piscatella's Twitter account (link 2), IGN (Matt Purslow), Gamespot (Darryn Bonthuys)