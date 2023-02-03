Toei Posts 'Baton-Passing' Video Ahead of Soaring Sky! Precure Premiere

Toei Animation posted a "A Message for Passing the Baton from Cure Precious to Cure Sky" video last Sunday. Toei Animation has been posting similar videos in the past before a new Precure series premiered.

In the above video, Cure Precious thanks the audience for being with her for an entire year, and then introduces her new friend Cure Sky, who explains that a hero eats a proper breakfast every morning.

The final episode of Delicious Party♡Precure aired on January 29.

©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Soaring Sky! Precure

Precure

), the 20th television anime series, will premiere on TV and 22 affiliates on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST). It will also stream in Japan after its broadcast for one week. The series will stream in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Soaring Sky! Precure stars:

Akira Sekine as Sora Harewataaru/Cure Sky, the Pre cure of the heavens

as Sora Harewataaru/Cure Sky, the Pre cure of the heavens Ai Kakuma as Mashiro Nijigaoka/Cure Prism, the Pre cure of light

as Mashiro Nijigaoka/Cure Prism, the Pre cure of light Ayumu Murase as Cure Wing, the first male Precure

as Cure Wing, the first male Precure Ayaka Nanase as Cure Butterfly, a Precure who has recently become an adult at 18 years old

as Cure Butterfly, a Precure who has recently become an adult at 18 years old Aoi Koga as El

The motif of the new anime is "sky," and the theme is "hero." The story set in two places with Precure girls: the heavenly realm Skyland and Sorashido, a city surrounded by nature. One day, Skyland's young Princess El was snatched by a monster of the Underg Empire. Sora Harewataaru, a brave girl who aspires to be a hero, follows the princess into a mysterious hole — and emerges in another world at the city of Sorashido. Sora encounters a second-year junior high school girl named Mashiro Nijigaoka and ends up living with El at Mashiro's home.

Kouji Ogawa ( World Trigger , GeGeGe no Kitarō , Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi , Eiga Precure All Stars New Stage 3: Eien no Tomodachi ) returns to the franchise as the new anime's series director at Toei Animation . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Futakoi Alternative , Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight! , Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Atsushi Saitō ( Love Live! Superstar!! , Black Fox ) is designing the characters.

Miki Imai is the art designer, and Aya Kadoguchi is the chief artist. Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Erika Fukasawa ( Just Because! , assistant on your name. ) is composing the music.

Ami Ishii performs the opening theme song "Hirogaru Sky! Precure ~Hero Girls~," and Ishii and Chihaya Yoshitake perform the ending theme song "Hirogarhythm."