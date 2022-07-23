Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga creator Tsuguo Okazaki revealed on his Twitter account on Tuesday that his Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on September 19.

The manga entered its final battle in October 2021.

Okazaki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in July 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 19.

Shotaro Ishinomori 's classic Cyborg 009 manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001 and films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga inspired the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

Okazaki's Justy manga inspired a 1985 OAV . Okazaki also drew the manga adaptation of the Macross II anime.