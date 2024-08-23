U.S. Indie Publisher Mad Cave Studios Announces New Nakama Press Imprint Featuring Manga

1st titles slated to launch in summer 2025

U.S.-based independent comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios announced on Monday that it is launching the Nakama Press imprint, which will be "dedicated to publishing an array of manga, manhwa , manfra, and manhua from around the world."

Image courtesy of Mad Cave Studios

The company stated regarding the new imprint that it is "committed to becoming a cultural bridge between East and West," and that the imprint will be "a mix of indie stories and partnerships with esteemed studios like Tatsunoko Production , Rainbow Group, and more."

The new imprint will feature a mix of both original and licensed content. The publisher will announce the lineup of Nakama Press at a later date. The first titles are slated to launch in summer 2025.

Mad Cave Studios was founded in 2014 and its other imprints include Maverick, Papercutz, and Amazing Comics.

The publisher will host a "Manga-Inspired Graphic Novels with Mad Cave" panel at Anime NYC on Saturday. The company will also be involved in the "Gatchaman: From Anime To New Adventures" panel on Friday.

The publisher has already partnered with Tatsunoko Production on a series of Gatchaman comics.

Sources: E-mail correspondence, Mad Cave Studios