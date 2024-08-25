Nakama Press to Publish Ukyō Kodachi, Tatsuma Ejiri's Infini-T Force: Arc to the Future Manga

New manga publisher is imprint of U.S.-based indie comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Image via Amazon © Tatsunoko Production, Ukyō Kodachi, Tatsuma Ejiri, Shogakukan Creative

Infini-T Force : Arc to the Future

Infini-T Force : Mirai no Byōsen

Nakama Press, a new imprint of U.S.-based independent comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios, confirmed with ANN on Sunday that it will releaseand's) manga in English. Nakama Press made the announcement atand added that it will publish the manga with a new translation and lettering.

Udon Entertainment previously released part of the manga in English.

The manga launched in the Monthly Hero's magazine in 2015, and ended in December 2020. The 10th and final volume shipped in February 2021. Kodachi ( Boruto , Naruto: Gaara Hiden - Sajingensō novel) wrote the story, and Ejiri ( P2! - Let's Play Pingpong! , World 4u_ ) illustrated the series.

The manga inspired a "full 3DCG" anime project. The television series had its world premiere at Anime Expo in July 2017, and began airing in Japan in October 2017. The project also spawned a film that opened in February 2018.

Viz Media licensed television anime and film. Viz Media 's Infini-T Force license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise for North America, Latin America and Oceania. The license also includes theatrical distribution for the film.

The project celebrated Tatsunoko Production 's 55th anniversary. The anime features the heroes from four earlier Tatsunoko Production anime: Tekkaman, the Space Knight ; Casshan ( Casshern ); Gatchaman ; and Hurricane Polymar .

Nakama Press also confirmed with ANN that it will publish the following works:

Chi-ho Kwong and Chi-kit Kwong's The Architect's Epiphany manhua

manhua Chi-ho Kwong and Chi-kit Kwong's Indigo manhua

manhua Mathieu Reynes' The Theory of K.O. ( La théorie du K.O. ) manfra

( ) manfra Ian Flynn and Ryan Jampole's Hokis, Focus! comic

Nakama Press intends to publish Infini-T Force : Arc to the Future and the four titles above in summer 2025 as its launch titles.

Mad Cave Studios stated the Nakama Press imprint will be "a mix of indie stories and partnerships with esteemed studios like Tatsunoko Production , Rainbow Group, and more." The imprint is "dedicated to publishing an array of manga, manhwa , manfra, and manhua from around the world." Mad Cave Studios launched an English-language Gatchaman comic series in June.

Source: Nakama Press