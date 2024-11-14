Exclusive: Mad Cave Studios to Release New Speed Racer Stories, Content

Image courtesy of Mad Cave Studios © Tatsunoko Production

Speed Racer

Tatsunoko Production

U.S.-based independent comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios announced on Thursday that it is creating new content, stories, and modern adaptations of's) anime as part of its collaboration with. The announcement did not state what specific format or medium these new stories will be in.

Mari Yamauchi, Director of International Business at Tatsunoko Production , said that Tatsunoko was "excited to partner with Mad Cave Studios to bring new and original stories to fans of all generations." Mad Cave Studios President Mark Irwin said that the company was "honored to work alongside Tatsunoko Production to bring new Speed Racer stories to the fans," and the company will "explore the rich history and timeless appeal of these characters while delivering new stories."

Mad Cave Studios previously partnered with Tatsunoko Production on a series of Gatchaman comics in June. Nakama Press, Mad Cave Studios' new imprint, previously announced at Anime NYC in August that it will publish Ukyō Kodachi and Tatsuma Ejiri 's Infini-T Force : Arc to the Future ( Infini-T Force : Mirai no Byōsen ) manga in English beginning in summer 2025. The Infini-T Force project celebrated Tatsunoko Production 's 55th anniversary.

Shout! Studios released the Speed Racer anime on digital platforms on June 1. The company is releasing both the English-dubbed version and the original Japanese version Mach Go Go Go on video-on-demand. Funimation previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc/DVD.

The 1967-68 car-racing anime Mach Go Go Go was licensed by Trans-Lux and released in the United States in 1967 as Speed Racer . The worldwide rights for the Speed Racer property reverted to Tatsunoko Production from American licensing company Speed Racer Enterprises (SRE) in 2011, though Tatsunoko filed lawsuits against SRE to uphold the reversion, and they were not dismissed until 2014.

