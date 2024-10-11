Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds Parallel Leap Syndrome, Dirty Thirty Magical Girl Manga

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday new manga releases for the week of October 11 for its new e-bookstore service " emaqi :"

Image courtesy of Orange

Mahō Shōjo♡Misoji

Title:Artist:Publisher:Synopsis: Yoko Hoshi, a single woman in her thirties, has lived her life by the motto of not standing out and being happy quietly. But one day, she's suddenly transformed into a magical girl and forced to fight enemies.

A heroic comedy manga filled with the sorrow of a woman who cares about her social image more than anyone else!



Image courtesy of Orange

Parallel Leap Syndrome

Shonengahosha

Title:Artist: Nobuyuki TakahashiPublisher:Synopsis: My childhood sweetheart is marrying a handsome stranger!

Is this the end of our destined romance? If I had confessed my true feelings that day, at that place, in that moment - would things be different now? Could there be another life out there, beyond this one...?!

A rom-com set in parallel universes, following a hopeless romantic as he chases after his first love!



Image courtesy of Orange

Neko ni Tensei Shita Ojisan

Yajima

Title:Artist:Publisher:Synopsis: One day, an ordinary salaryman unexpectedly finds himself reincarnated as an adorable kitten!

Confused by this bizarre turn of events, he encounters none other than the president of his company. The usually stern boss melts at the sight of this cute kitty, showering him with affection. As our furry protagonist struggles to keep his true identity a secret, he embarks on a charming new life as Prez's beloved pet.

This heartwarming tale blends humor and comfort, contrasting the cute kitten's appearance with glimpses of the inner middle-aged man's bewildered expressions. Don't miss this viral sensation that's taking social media by storm – immerse yourself in the purr-fectly entertaining "Neko Oji" life!



The company also stated it is highlighting a collection of manga for the Halloween season, including two previously announced emaqi exclusives: Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time and Sho Kasugai 's Millennium Family .

Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The " emaqi " platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ allows readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had also announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

