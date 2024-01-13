V.W.P's Kamitsubaki City Under Construction Project Gets TV Anime in 2025

Virtual Witch Phenomenon members also lend their voices in project with game plans

Kamitsubaki Studio , a creative agency specializing in virtual artists such as V.W.P ( Muv-Luv Alternative , Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ ), is planning a television anime adaptation of its Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project for next year. The agency made the announcement during the first day of its "Kamitsubaki Yoyogi Wars 2024" event.

© KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO/SINKA ANIMATION PROJECT ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the user-participation project since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

The members of the virtual artist group V.W.P (Virtual Witch Phenomenon) — KAF , RIM , Harusaruhi , Isekaijoucho , and COKO — are the project's voice cast members. Kamitsubaki Studio formally announced plans for video games in rhythm, adventure, and virtual reality genres last September.

Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.