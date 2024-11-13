Bandai Namco Filmworks Releases 2nd Aura Battler Dunbine 'Experimental Video' With New Theme Song by MindaRyn

Bandai Namco Filmworks released on Thursday it and Kamikaze Douga 's " AURA BATTLER DUNBINE SIDE R," the second of their "experimental videos" from the "Sunrise Robot Laboratory" that incorporate new footage for Yoshiyuki Tomino 's 1983 anime Aura Battler Dunbine . The "SIDE R" video features new mecha and weapon designs, and the theme song "Remaining Story" by MindaRyn , which was specifically written for the video.

To coincide with the release of the second "experimental video," the 29th and 31st episode of Aura Battler Dunbine will stream on Sunrise's YouTube channel from November 15-28. The episodes mark the first appearance of the Aura Battlers Billbine, Zwarth, and Dark Knight.

The first "experimental video" " AURA BATTLER DUNBINE SIDE L" started streaming on May 8. The video incorporated new footage to evoke (but not exactly recreate) Aura Battler Dunbine 's opening and ending sequences. It features the theme songs " Dunbine Tobu" and "Mieru Darō Byston Well" by MIO, and also features old footage from the anime alongside a narrated synopsis by voice actor Norio Wakamoto .

Sunrise's 1983 series is an alternate retelling of Mobile Suit Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino 's first The Wings of Rean novel from the same year. It was followed by a three-episode original video anime ( OVA ) series titled Aura Battle Dunbine: The Tale of Neo Byston Well . The novel series would go on to inspire Garzey's Wing in 1996 and The Wings of Rean in 2005.

ADV Films previously released the series in North America. The show streamed briefly along with other Sunrise shows on the Daisuki streaming service in 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series in 2018, and began streaming it on HIDIVE in April 2018. Sentai Filmworks released it on Blu-ray Disc in August 2018.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.