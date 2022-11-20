News
New Symphogear Project to Launch in '20XX'
The "Symphogear Live 2020→2022" concert ended on Sunday with an announcement that the Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise is launching a new project in "20XX." The announcement did not specify the format or medium of the new project, but it teases, "To the never-before-seen ends of the Earth ..."
◤◢◤ 新プロジェクト始動 ◢◤◢— 戦姫絶唱シンフォギア＠11/20(日)ライブ開催🎙 (@SYMPHOGEAR) November 20, 2022
The Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise premiered with a 13-episode television series in January 2012. The second television anime, Senki Zesshō Symphogear G, followed from July to September 2013, and the third television anime, Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX, aired from July to September of 2015.
Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ, the fourth season, ran from July to September 2017. The fifth season Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV aired from July to September of 2019.
