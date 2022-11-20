New Symphogear Project to Launch in '20XX'

'To the never-before-seen ends of the Earth ...' teased

The " Symphogear Live 2020→2022" concert ended on Sunday with an announcement that the Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise is launching a new project in "20XX." The announcement did not specify the format or medium of the new project, but it teases, "To the never-before-seen ends of the Earth ..."

The Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise premiered with a 13-episode television series in January 2012. The second television anime, Senki Zesshō Symphogear G , followed from July to September 2013, and the third television anime, Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , aired from July to September of 2015.

Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ , the fourth season, ran from July to September 2017. The fifth season Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV aired from July to September of 2019.

