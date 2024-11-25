Shabake Novels Get TV Anime in 2025

stars in adaptation of historical fantasy novel series

Aniplex announced on Monday that Megumi Hatakenaka 's Shabake historical fantasy novel series is inspiring a television anime series that will debut in 2025.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©畠中恵・新潮社/アニメ「しゃばけ」製作委員会

The novels' story is set in Edo, and centers on a sickly but kind-hearted young man, and the mysterious spirit that watches over him.

Daiki Yamashita will star in the anime as Ichitarō.

Takahiro Ōkawa (unit director for Hula Fulla Dance , Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari both seasons) is directing the anime at BN Pictures . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Smile Down the Runway ) is overseeing the series scripts, Akari Minagawa ( The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! ) is designing the characters, and Rei Ishizuka ( Ayakashi Triangle , The Orbital Children ) is composing the music.

The first novel in the series debuted in 2001, with numerous sequel novels since then. The series has also inspired two live-action television series, manga, radio plays, stage plays, stage musicals, and picture books. An net anime adaptation of the novels streamed in July 2021. The net anime had a different cast and staff from this upcoming adaptation.

The novels have more than 10 million copies in circulation.

Hatakenaka's We Rent Tsukumogami ( Tsukumogami Kashimasu ) inspired a television anime in July 2018.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.