Shabake Historical Fantasy Novels Get 20th Anniversary Anime Special on July 19

Shinchosha 's official website for Megumi Hatakeyama's Shabake historical fantasy novel series announced on Thursday that it is inspiring an anime adaptation that will celebrate the series' 20th anniversary. It will stream on the website on July 19.

The novels' story is set in Edo, and centers on a sickly but kind-hearted young man, and the mysterious spirit that watches over him.

The cast includes Junya Enoki as the young man, Kouki Uchiyama as Nikichi, Yōhei Azakami as Sasuke, Ryohei Kimura as Nozoki Byōbu, and Hisako Kanemoto as Suzuhiko-hime.

Hideki Ito ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō 2018 film) is directing the anime at Shuka ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ), with Kaoru Wada ( Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) composing the music.

The first novel in the series debuted in 2001, with numerous sequel novels since then. The series has also inspired two live-action television series, manga, radio plays, stage plays, stage musicals, and picture books.

Hatakeyama's We Rent Tsukumogami ( Tsukumogami Kashimasu ) inspired a television anime in July 2018.

Sources: Shabake's website, Comic Natalie