Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime Gets Extended Reality Game in 2026

Pixelity Inc. plans trilogy of games based on original TV anime

Korea-based VR development studio Pixelity Inc. announced on Friday an XR (extended reality) game based on the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise scheduled for release in 2026. The company is planning a trilogy of games based on all 26 episodes of the original television anime.

Image courtesy of Pixelity Inc. © khara/Project EVA., Pixelity Inc.

In the action-adventure game, players will explore the world of Evangelion as an original character. There will be quests and battles based on the anime's timeline. The game will feature co-op play with characters from the series.

Netflix began streaming the 1995 television anime in June 2019, and it describes the story:

A.D. 2015. Tokyo 3 is under attack by powerful creatures known as the Angels. The protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is chosen to pilot the Humanoid Decisive Weapon Evangelion -- the only way for humanity to fight against the Angels. The battle for the fate of humanity starts now. What exactly are the Angels? What fate awaits the young pilots and humanity itself?

Evangelion : Death (True)2 is the updated 1998 edition of the 1997 compilation of the television series with some updated footage. The End of Evangelion film provided a new ending to the story in 1997.

Shout! Factory and GKIDS launched the Collector's Edition of the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime and the films Evangelion : Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion in December 2021 and the Standard Edition Blu-ray Disc set in November 2021. The company began selling digital downloads for the series and films in November 2021.

The franchise has inspired numerous spinoffs, merchandise, and collaborations. Hideaki Anno , the director of the anime, founded Studio Khara in 2006. He and the studio began producing a new tetralogy of films titled Rebuild of Evangelion , which reinterprets the events in the series. The tetralogy began with Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone in 2007, followed by Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo in 2009 and 2012, respectively. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , the final Evangelion film, opened in Japan on March 2021 and ranked #1 in its first weekend. Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the final Evangelion film, opened in Japan in June 2021.

Source: Email correspondence