This Week in Anime
Girlfriend's Gotta Have a Gimmick
by Lucas DeRuyter & Coop Bicknell,
Lucas and Coop take a look at this season's other overwhelmingly popular genre: romcoms!
I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? is available to stream on HIDIVE.
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You, Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms, I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons, OKITSURA, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class, and The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You are available to stream on Crunchyroll.
Baban Baban Ban Vampire is available to stream on Netflix.
Unlicensed: I Have a Crush at Work isn't available to stream in the States.
Coop, are you ready to do a RomCom round-up? While not quite as prevalent as the isekai that our TWIA contemporaries tackled in the previous column, there are still enough of them that we should help our readers avoid potential heartbreak by letting them know which ones we loved, and which ones we plan on ghosting.
I sure am, Lucas! Even though Chris and Steve covered a ton of isekai titles, it looks like we also have our hands full! We have over one hundred girlfriends (and even some boyfriends) to talk about!
I don't think that's too much to ask for when the GF introduced in the season 2 premiere of my favorite RomCom anime is just "hungry!"
Aside from a little pre-column homework with season one, this episode was my proper introduction to the 100 Girlfriends. I was surprised by how easy it was to just jump in right away, and the opening narration is like "Here's the list of the silliness, and here you go."
I see why it caught on, too! Its deeply unserious tone is refreshing, and those numerous anime references don't hurt either. Putting a porno-style mosaic over the recreation of a scene from Castle in the Sky is deranged in all the right ways for me.
13 episodes and 7 girlfriends later, my love for this series has only grown as it's becoming nothing but funnier, hornier, and cuter. 100 GFs was my pick for most anticipated for this season, and it's already well on its way to being my top anime of Winter 2025!
Specifically this scene.
Speaking of creatures that bump in the night, let's quickly shove a stake into Baban Baban Ban Vampire's disgusting heart.
There have only been a handful of times when I've flipped something on and I was sick to my stomach five minutes later. It comes down to the plot and actions of its protagonist. A 450-year-old vampire has inserted himself into the life of a 15-year-old boy (who he's known since he was 5 years old) and plots to control every part of the kid's love life so he can suck his virgin blood when he turns 18.
That is a disgusting display of predatory behavior...and it's played up for laughs. It only becomes more upsetting when Ranmaru, the vampire, is presented rather effeminately—playing into vile stereotypes used in relentless attacks against anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community.
I'd call it "stranger danger" and toss this garbage into the dumpster ASAP.
I agree with you that this series isn't exactly anything special. But I did get some good faces out of it!
That being said, I probably wasn't going to check out more of this one before the homophobic story beat, and I'm even less incentivized to do so after!
Ignoring the premise of two teenagers being forced by their guardians to marry each other (ew!), there could be a fun, odd couple dynamic to this show if were written just a bit better. If either of the main characters had a personality outside of hating each other in the first episode, I might be inclined to watch more.
At least this exchange gave me a big chuckle. Moment of the episode.
Also, I've gotta ask... What is up with this slice of pizza?
It's not the worst RomCom of the season, but I could do without 12 episodes of the leads rotating between "I hate this person!" and blushing at every part of having to cohabitate.
On a similar note, Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms didn't exactly leave a lasting impression on me, either. However, a few elements could make this solid in the long run.
Since she was a baby, Mona's charmed everyone she's met. But that changes when the titular character transfers into her school and he's seemingly impervious to her charms! However, we eventually learn that Kuroiwa's rough exterior comes from his nervousness, and this makes her want to charm him even more!
The series' combination of gender flipping the traditional tsundere tale and its "there's no lifeguard at your beach, but this is a bathtub"-energy has the makings of something fun. We'd have to see how it plays out.
That being said, the subtitling in this one was so good that I'd be willing to give it the three-episode test based on them alone!
While talking about outstanding subtitles, we have to mention OKITSURA. The amount of text being juggled on screen (for a simulcast especially) is incredible.
It doesn't hurt that I loved every minute of this premiere.
OKITSURA follows Teeruu, a kid who's just moved from Tokyo to beautiful Okinawa. As he's getting settled at school, the kid becomes instantly smitten with a girl by the name of Kyan. There's one problem: she speaks primarily in the traditional Okinawan language of Uchinaaguchi—a tongue that dates back to long before the island had become part of Japan. Luckily, his other new friend—Kana—is more than happy to help him learn the language...and she also has a huge crush on HIM.
What struck me the most about OKITSURA (and ultimately charmed me), is the love and respect it shows for the Okinawan people and their culture in almost every frame.
There were moments I felt like Teeruu—being warmly welcomed as people called up their grandma to fry me up some sata andagi because I'd never had it before.
I felt like I was given a wonderful gift that shouldn't be taken lightly because it's truly amazing when someone trusts you enough to share their culture. Looking at it with a realistic eye, I'm curious to hear from Okinawan readers regarding their thoughts on the show and if it's doing their culture justice.
While I'm curious to see where this love triangle goes and learn more about Okinawa, I'm a little worried that the show will give the tourist-friendly version of this region, rather than dig into its complicated history marked with repeated exploitation under imperialist bodies. I'm excited to check out more of OKITSURA, but hope it doesn't turn into Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! but a few longitudinal lines southward.
On a less serious note, I loved the extended Evangelion send-up—complete with its own legally distinct Sagisu-esque music to back it up.
The setup is that our lead, Leticia, is engaged to Prince Clarke at a young age and is forced to attend etiquette classes, even though she despises them and the pomp and circumstance of the nobility. Then, at the end of the first episode, Prince Clarke reveals that he'd rather marry someone else, and Leticia is free to be her brash, gremlin self again. It wasn't a bad episode, but it didn't give a sense of what the story will look like in the rest of the season.
While it's too early to get a feeling of where it will go, there might be something here. I found myself constantly thinking of classic English literature—famous novels such as Jane Eyre and Pride & Prejudice. Because of that, I could see bookish teens getting into this series. Teens (especially teenage girls) deserve more titles catered to them. However, I've also been informed that it goes in some rough directions, so take this initial impression with a grain of salt.
I know it's different for everyone, but for some kids, the social element of school is their whole life.
I don't think Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You will quite be my cup of tea unless it leans more heavily into queer themes and imagery; but I hope that the audience it is targeting enjoys it!
And with that, I believe that's all the love out in the air.
