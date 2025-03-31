News
Boiru Iseebi's The Revenge of My Youth Manga Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Adaptation of Yūji Keino's light novel series launched in 2022
The April issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comp Ace magazine published on March 26 the final chapter of Boiru Iseebi's The Revenge of My Youth: Re Life with an Angelic Girl (Inkyadatta Ore no Seishun Revenge: Tenshi Sugiru Ano Ko to Ayumu ReLife) manga, the adaptation of Yūji Keino's light novel series of the same title.
Kadokawa started publishing the light novels with illustration by Tantan in 2022. Kadokawa published the light novels' seventh volume on January 31.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
One Peace Books publishes the manga in English, and released the first volume on January 21. The company describes the manga's story:
Shin'ichiro Niihama works at a job he hates, for a company with no morals, under a boss who detests him. After years of corporate abuse, one day he collapses. He wakes, only to find―he's returned to his high school self! Reunited with his once lost mother, Shin'ichiro realizes he's leapt back in time. Given a second chance at high school, he vows to do things right this time. Most importantly, he must get close to the girl he always wished he knew better, Haruka Shijoin, to prevent the tragedy that awaits her!
Iseebi launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in October 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on September 23, and it will publish the fourth volume on May 23.
Keino launched the original story simultaneously on the Kakuyomu and Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") websites in December 2020. The story ended in October 2023.
Source: Monthly Comp Ace April issue
