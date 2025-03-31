Boiru Iseebi's The Revenge of My Youth Manga Ends

Image via Amazon ©Boiru Iseebi, Yūji Keino, Tantan, Kadokawa, One Peace Boooks

The Revenge of My Youth: Re Life with an Angelic Girl

The April issue of'smagazine published on March 26 the final chapter of's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title.

One Peace Books publishes the manga in English, and released the first volume on January 21. The company describes the manga's story:

Shin'ichiro Niihama works at a job he hates, for a company with no morals, under a boss who detests him. After years of corporate abuse, one day he collapses. He wakes, only to find―he's returned to his high school self! Reunited with his once lost mother, Shin'ichiro realizes he's leapt back in time. Given a second chance at high school, he vows to do things right this time. Most importantly, he must get close to the girl he always wished he knew better, Haruka Shijoin, to prevent the tragedy that awaits her!

Iseebi launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in October 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on September 23, and it will publish the fourth volume on May 23.

Keino launched the original story simultaneously on the Kakuyomu and Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") websites in December 2020. The story ended in October 2023.

Kadokawa started publishing the light novels with illustration by Tantan in 2022. Kadokawa published the light novels' seventh volume on January 31.



Source: Monthly Comp Ace April issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.