K Manga Adds An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29 in English

TV anime of manga will debut on January 7

Image via K Manga’s X/Twitter account © Ippei Nara, Kodansha

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29

announced on X (formerly) on Saturday that it has begun publishing's) manga in English under the title

The manga's story centers on Shinonome Hajime, an adventurer and experienced dungeon delver. When he saves a girl named Rirui from being devoured by a slime monster, he finds out that the girl has been abandoned by her parents and has nowhere else to go. Unable to abandon the girl himself, he decides to take her in, and finds out that she is no normal girl.

Nara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on September 9, and the 21st volume will ship on February 9. The manga is also available on the Magazine Pocket service.

An Adventurer’s Daily Grind at Age 29 , the television anime of the manga, will debut on January 7 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m. JST. It will also stream on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 8 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will air on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , Miyagi TV , and on Nagoya TV (Me TV) at a later timeslot. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.