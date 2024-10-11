Secretlab Powers Up With New Dragon Ball Z Gaming Chair

Secretlab's new chair themed around Goku reaches its final form

Dragon Ball erupted with a gigantic Ki blast on Friday The late Akira Toriyama 's classic series has remained popular since the original manga debuted in 1984, but Friday marked the release of the brand new Dragon Ball Daima anime series as well as the highly anticipated Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero game. Secretlab is joining in on the hype, as it has announced on October 3 that it is powering up with Toei Animation to produce a new gaming chair based on Dragon Ball Z .

Image courtesy of Secretlab © Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The Secretlab Titan EVO Dragon Ball Z Goku Edition chair is colored in deep orange and blue to represent Goku's iconic Gi. It features a breathable SoftWeave Plus Fabric, which may be what it actually feels like on Goku's Flying Nimbus cloud. There is also an advanced 3D gradient knit for the company's first multicolored heat map gradient that is meant to evoke Goku's crackling Super Saiyan aura. The character for "Kame" adorns the front, while the character for "Kai-oh" appears on the back, honoring his teachers the turtle hermit Master Roshi and King Kai, respectively. Finally, the chair has a pebble seat base with sloping wings, cold-cure foam, and dynamic lumbar support designed to fit its user.

Image courtesy of Secretlab © Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The chair is available for purchase on Secretlab's website. The Dragon Ball Z chair's standard size is priced at US$644, and the XL size costs US$694.

Secretlab has previously released Naruto Shippūden , Attack on Titan , Demon Slayer , and Jujutsu Kaisen variants of its popular gaming chairs.

Source: Press release