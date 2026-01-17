News
RE:ZERO Anime Season 4's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Konomi Suzuki, American rapper Ashnikko perform "Recollect" opening song

The staff for the fourth Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime season streamed its second promotional video on Saturday, and revealed the season's opening theme song "Recollect" by Konomi Suzuki and American rapper Ashnikko. Giga & TeddyLoid produced the song.

re04_kv1_eng
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

The anime will premiere in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime's fourth season. New cast members include Fairouz Ai, who will play the new character Shaula and Tomokazu Sugita, who will voice the new character Reid Astrea.

The anime's returning staff members include:

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) premiered in October 2024 on TOKYO MXAT-X, and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) premiered on February 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Each arc had eight episodes.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime (OVA) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen BondCrunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-- Director's Cut, an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release

