RE:ZERO Anime Season 4's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme

The staff for the fourth Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime season streamed its second promotional video on Saturday, and revealed the season's opening theme song "Recollect" by Konomi Suzuki and American rapper Ashnikko. Giga & TeddyLoid produced the song.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

The anime will premiere in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime's fourth season. New cast members include Fairouz Ai , who will play the new character Shaula and Tomokazu Sugita , who will voice the new character Reid Astrea.

The anime's returning staff members include:

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) premiered in October 2024 on TOKYO MX , AT-X , and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) premiered on February 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Each arc had eight episodes.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- - Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release