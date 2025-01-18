Composer, Arranger Hiroshi Shinkawa Dies

The official X/Twitter account for composer and arrangerposted a message from his wife on Friday revealing that Shinkawa died on January 8 of ischemic heart failure. He was 69.

Shinkawa's funeral was limited to close relatives and was held on Friday.

Shinkawa was born on July 26, 1955 in Tokyo. He was the music director for the Hi Fi Set backing band and for singer and songwriter Yumi Matsutōya , and later made a career as a composer and arranger in the early 1980s.

Some of the songs he arranged include Seiko Matsuda 's "Lemonade no Natsu," Shonentai's "Decameron Densetsu," KinKi Kids ' "Ao no Jidai," and Tsuyoshi Dōmoto 's "Machi."

In anime, he arranged the second opening theme and the third ending theme for Cat's Eye , the first opening and second ending for Kimagure Orange Road , and the theme song for the Ninja Scroll film. He also composed music for the Wanna-Be's OAV , and arranged the opening theme song for the Boy Friend special .

Shinkawa also established Aosis Records in 2000, and released his fourth album ebisu in 2017. His full body of works that he produced or arranged from 1978 through 2010 are listed on his official website.



Sources: Hiroshi Shinkawa 's X/Twitter account, Music Natalie

