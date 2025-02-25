News
Transformers Films' Writer, Producer Roberto Orci Dies at 51
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Co-wrote 2007 Transformers, 2009 sequel, 2009 Star Trek reboot, Transformers Prime
Screenwriter and producer Roberto Orci died on Tuesday, February 25 due to a kidney disease. He was 51.
Orci co-wrote the 2007 Transformers film with Alex Kurtzman and John Rogers, and also co-wrote the 2009 sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with Ehren Kruger and Alex Kurtzman. He co-created the Transformers: Prime television series.
Orci began his career as writer and co-executive producer on the Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess television series.
He also co-wrote and was executive producer on the 2009 Star Trek reboot film, and then was a co-writer and producer on the Star Trek Into Darkness sequel.
Source: Deadline (Nellie Andreeva) via Transformer World