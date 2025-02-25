Transformers Films' Writer, Producer Roberto Orci Dies at 51

"Roberto Orci" by Gage Skidmore Image via Wikimedia Commons © CC BY-SA 3.0

Screenwriter and producerdied on Tuesday, February 25 due to a kidney disease. He was 51.

Orci co-wrote the 2007 Transformers film with Alex Kurtzman and John Rogers , and also co-wrote the 2009 sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with Ehren Kruger and Alex Kurtzman . He co-created the Transformers : Prime television series.

Orci began his career as writer and co-executive producer on the Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess television series.

He also co-wrote and was executive producer on the 2009 Star Trek reboot film, and then was a co-writer and producer on the Star Trek Into Darkness sequel.

Source: Deadline (Nellie Andreeva) via Transformer World