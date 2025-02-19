×
Edomae no Sushi Manga Creator Shin Tsukumo Dies

posted on by Alex Mateo
Long-running Edomae no Sushi series will continue past his death

Edomae no Sushi
Image via Amazon Japan
© Shin Tsukumo, Terushi Satō, Nihonbungeisha
The official X/Twitter account of Shin Tsukumo's Edomae no Sushi manga revealed on Wednesday that original creator Tsukumo died on February 17. He had been in poor health.

Tsukumo's long-running series Edomae no Sushi will continue past the current 1,292nd chapter, with approval from him and his family. The manga will credit Tsukumo with the original concept moving forward.

Tsukumo is best known for Edomae no Sushi, a story centered on a sushi chef, which he and artist Terushi Satō debuted in Weekly Manga Goraku in March 1993. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's 126th compiled book volume on December 18. The series has inspired spinoffs and a live-action television series in 2018.

Tsukumo also wrote the Namida Meshi manga with artist Kō Rokugatsugaki.

Source: Edomae no Sushi manga's X/Twitter account

