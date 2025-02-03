Meteor Garden Star Barbie Hsu Dies at 48

Live-action Mars star reportedly died of pneumonia after contracting influenza on vacation trip to Japan

Screenshot taken from Vogue Taiwan's YouTube channel Image via Vogue Taiwan's YouTube channel

Meteor Garden

Hana Yori Dango

Thereported on Monday that Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu — known for starring in thelive-action adaptation of's) manga — has died of pneumonia. She was 48.

Hsu's sister Dee Hsu said in a statement on Monday Hsu had contracted influenza while on vacation for Lunar New Year in Japan. The BBC reported Hsu had a history of epilepsy and heart disease.

Barbie Hsu debuted in the entertainment industry in 1994 at 17 years old alongside her sister Dee as the pop duo S.O.S. The duo, under the name S.O.S. and later ASOS, released eight albums until 2001. She was also known under the stage name Big S (大S).

Hsu's most famous role was as Shancai (the character Makino Tsukushi in the original manga) in Meteor Garden . Meteor Garden aired for 27 episodes in April to August 2001. Meteor Garden II then aired in November to December 2002. The Meteor Rain mini-series aired from September 2001 to January 2002.

The series became very popular throughout Asia, being credited with "ushering in the golden age of Taiwanese dramas in the 2000s" according to news outlet Focus Taiwan. According to the BBC , in the Philippines a local broadcaster reportedly aired the entire series eight times to satisfy fan demand.

Hsu also starred in the Taiwanese live-action adaptation of Fuyumi Soryo 's Mars manga, playing Han Qi Luo (the equivalent to the original manga's Kira Aso). She also starred in such shows as Corner With Love and Summer's Desire

She is survived by her husband and two children, ages 10 and 8, from a previous marriage.

Sources: BBC (Koh Ewe), Focus Taiwan (Hung Su-chin, Christie Chen, and Chao Yen-hsiang)