Transformers, Star Wars Voice Actor Clive Revill Dies at 94

Actor was also veteran of Broadway, Royal Shakespeare Company

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday that actor and voice actordied on March 11 after a battle with dementia. He was 94.

Revill was born in Wellington, New Zealand in April 1930, and was recruited to be an actor by Laurence Olivier. He is perhaps most famous for his role as the original voice of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (his voice was later replaced on the 2004 DVD release of the film by Ian McDiarmid).

As a voice actor, he played other Star Wars roles in various video games, and also played Alfred in the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series for three episodes. He also voiced Kickback in the 1984 U.S. Transformers animated series, and in the 1986 film The Transformers: The Movie .

Revill was a veteran of both the Royal Shakespeare Company and on Broadway, and he received Tony nominations for his performances in two musicals in the 1960s.

As an actor, he had roles in such films as The Double Man, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Dracula: Dead and Loving It, The Legend of Hell House , and The Queen of Spain . In television series he had roles in such shows as Columbo; Murder, She Wrote; Babylon 5; Magnum, P.I.; Newhart; McGyver , and Star Trek: The Next Generation .

