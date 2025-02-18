×
Voice Actor Atomu Shimojo Dies

posted on by Alex Mateo
Shimojo died on January 29 due to health issues from acute subdural hematoma

Atomu Shimojo
Image via Tom Project
Talent agency Tom Project announced last Thursday that actor Atomu Shimojo died on January 29 at a hospital in Tokyo.. He had been diagnosed with acute subdural hematoma in September 2023, and his health had worsened before his passing. He was 78.

There was a funeral for close relatives.

Shimojo was born on November 26, 1946 in Tokyo.

Shimojo's roles included Futoshi Tsutsui in Human Crossing and the narrator in Yamakoshi Mura no Mari to Sanbiki no Koinu. He was Seijiro Tachibana in the live-action Kamen Rider Hibiki and Hideji Saijō in the live-action special for Chibi Maruko-chan.

He also provided the voiceover for Eddie Murphy in Japanese dubs of several live-action films.

Source: Tom Project

