Animator Yōichi Ōnishi Dies

Image via Mubi © 真倉翔・岡野剛/集英社・テレビ朝日・電通・東映アニメーション

Animator Eisaku Inoue revealed on Facebook on January 8 that animator Yōichi Ōnishi has died.

He was known for his work as a character designer on titles such as Jigoku Sensei Nube (pictured right), Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo , Kanon , and other titles.

He also worked as an animation director on episodes of World Trigger , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , Digimon Adventure , and others.

Ōnishi began his career in the animation industry in 1985 on The Fist of the North Star . Some of his most recent projects include A Condition Called Love and Astro Note .

