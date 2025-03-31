Live-Action City Hunter Film Actor Richard Norton Dies at 75

Australian martial artist also served as fight choreographer, stuntman for many films

Judy Green — the wife of Hollywood actor, trainer, stuntman, and choreographer Richard Norton — announced on Instagram on Saturday that Norton had died. He was 75.

Norton was born in January 1950 in Australia. He was a martial artist who was proficient in judo, karate, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and more.

For anime fans, Norton is perhaps best known for playing Col. MacDonald in the 1993 Hong Kong live-action City Hunter film that starred Jackie Chan . The film very loosely adapts Tsukasa Hōjō 's City Hunter manga . Other Hong Kong action films he had roles in include Twinkle, Twinkle, Lucky Stars and Mr. Nice Guy .

Norton served as a fight choreographer for the Walker Texas Ranger series, and was also a fight choreographer for such films as Gymkata , Mad Max: Fury Road , 2016's Suicide Squad , 2021's The Suicide Squad , X-Men: Dark Phoenix , and more. He had roles in or performed stunt work for such films as Rage and Honor, Magic Crystal, Millionaires' Express , The Octagon , The Sword of Bu-shido , Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga , The Green Hornet , and The Amazing Spider-Man .

Norton also served as a bodyguard for music stars such as The Rolling Stones , Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and ABBA.

Sources: Judy Green's Instagram account, The Hollywood Reporter (Mike Barnes, Rhett Bartlett)