Nippon Ichi Software President Tetsuhisa Seko Dies at 54

announced on Friday that president and CEO Tetsuhisa Seko died on Friday. He was 54.

(Note: Nippon Ichi Software lists his age of death at 55, but states he was born on January 21, 1971, which would make him 54 at his age of death.)

According to Nippon Ichi Software 's website, Seko also served as the Director of NIS America .

Seko began working for SNK in April 1993, and later worked for Toshin in 2000. He joined Nippon Ichi Software in March 2002. Some of the positions he held were general manager for business content, general manager for network content, senior director of the management division, and senior managing director. He became the president and CEO in July 2023.

Nippon Ichi Software was founded in 1994, and NIS America was established as a subsidiary in December 2003.

