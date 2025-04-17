Actor Mizuki Itagaki Dies at 24 After Going Missing in January

Actor appeared in live-action Moribito, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Hot Gimmick , more

Image via Mizuki Itagaki's TikTok account

The family of actor Mizuki Itagaki announced on Instagram on Thursday that Itagaki had died from an "unexpected incident." He was 24.

The Instagram Story stated that Itagaki had gone missing in late January, and had been suffering from a mental illness since last year. His family had been cooperating with his friends and the police to search for him. Police informed the family his body was found in the Tokyo metropolitan area a few days ago.

Itagaki was born in Tokyo in October 2000. He appeared in the Solomon's Perjury two-part film project in 2015, and won the Male Rookie of the Year award at the 25th Japanese Movie Critics Awards in 2016.

Several manga-based or novel-based live-action works that Itagaki appeared in include Ushijima the Loan Shark Part 2 , Blue Spring Ride , Hibiki , Hot Gimmick : Girl Meets Boy , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , and Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit . He recently starred in the live-action series adaptation of Kei Sanbe 's For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams manga as twin brothers Senri and Kazuto.

Other live-action works he appeared in include Hanamoyu and HiGH&LOW THE WORST X .

Itagaki also appeared in several stage plays including Evangelion Beyond .

He was also a member of the vocal dance unit M!LK from November 2014 until January 2020. He left the agency Stardust Promotion in March 2024.



Sources: Mizuki Itagaki's Instagram account, Eiga Natalie, Eiga.com