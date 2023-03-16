Evangelion Stage Play Actor Nijirō Murakami Steps Down From Role

Mizuki Itagaki replaces Murakami for Tan Hasumi role

Image via DECADE Inc. © TAKAY

Evangelion Beyond

The staff for, the stage play for the, announced on Wednesday that actorwill step down from his role as Tan Hasumi, due to physical and mental health issues. Actor Mizuki Itagaki (live-actionfilm) will replace Murakami for the role. The staff also announced that tickets will not be refunded with the change of actors for the play.

In related news, Murakami revealed that he will not attend a premiere night on April 6 for the upcoming live-action Tokyo Revengers 2 film for the same reasons.

Murakami is known for his live-action adaptation roles, such as the mysterious Cheshire in the Alice in Borderland series, Okita Sōji in Rurouni Kenshin : The Beginning film, and most recently as Kazutora Hanemiya in the Tokyo Revengers 2 film.

The Evangelion Beyond stage play will run from May 6-May 28 in Tokyo's Kabukicho Tower. The play will be the debut stage production for that building's new Theater Milano-za performing arts venue. The play will then run from June 3-4 at the Matsumoto Performing Arts Centre in Nagano and from June 10-19 at the Morinomiya Piloti Hall in Osaka. Business conglomerate Tokyu and its Tokyu Recreation Co., Ltd. subsidiary are producing the play. The Evangelion Kabukicho Impact promotion, which includes the play, will begin on April 28.

Belgian stage performer and director Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui is directing and choreographing the stage play. Seiji Nozoe is writing the script.

Source: Comic Natalie