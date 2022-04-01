Key's 2nd Kaginado Crossover Anime Season Announces More Cast, April 12 Premiere

The official website for Kaginado ( Key , Etc.), the first crossover anime series featuring the franchises by Visual Arts ' Key brand, confirmed more cast members and the April 12 premiere for the second season on Friday.

As teased in the previous visual above, six characters from the 2010 anime Angel Beats! will appear in the second season:

The season will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 12 at 25:00 (effectively, April 13 at 1:00 a.m.), and it will also run on KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , Niigata TV 21 , AT-X , BS NTV , Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting , and Asahi Broadcasting Nagano . It will stream on various services in Japan at the same time as the Tokyo MX broadcast.

The first 12-episode Kaginado anime season premiered on Tokyo MX on October 12. The anime is streaming in various regions worldwide through Crunchyroll , Funimation , HIDIVE , Wakanim , Aniplus-Asia , bilibili , and Muse Asia .

Kazuya Sakamoto ( Tabi-Hani ) directed the first season at LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Rewrite episode script writer) was was the chief writer, and penned the scripts alongside Kai and Tōya Okano . Eriko Haga designed the characters. Kazunari Araki was credited for prop design. Yukihiro Shibutani was the art director, while Asami Kitsukawa was the color designer. Tomoaki Suzuki was the compositing director of photography. Kazuo Kajikawa was credited for editing. Akane Maeda was the sound director. Tohoku Shinsha Studio was credited for sound production. Visual Arts/Key was credited for the music.

The chibi-character anime is a crossover of some of Key 's most popular visual novel and anime titles, including Kanon , Air , Clannad , Little Busters! , Rewrite , and planetarian .

Among the franchises in the crossover anime, noted Key writer Jun Maeda wrote the original visual novels for all but Rewrite , and also worked on the music for all of them (including Rewrite ).

Kanon debuted in 1999, while Air debuted in 2000, and Clannad in 2004. Kanon had two television anime adaptations: the first by Toei Animation in 2002, and the second by Kyoto Animation in 2006. Kyoto Animation adapted Air into a television anime in 2005 as one of its first full productions as a studio, and Toei Animation also adapted it into an anime film in the same year. Kyoto Animation also animated the 2007 television anime of Clannad .

Little Busters! debuted in 2007, with J.C. Staff 's anime adaptation premiering in 2012. Rewrite debuted in 2011, with the television anime by 8-Bit premiering in 2016. planetarian also inspired an anime in 2016.