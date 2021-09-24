Key's 1st Crossover TV Anime Kaginado Reveals Cast, Staff, October 12 Debut

The official website for Kaginado ( Key , Etc.), the first crossover anime series featuring the franchises by Visual Arts ' Key brand, unveiled the anime's cast, staff, key visual, and October 12 premiere date on Friday.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on October 12, on KBS Kyoto and Sun TV on October 13, on AT-X and Niigata TV 21 on October 14, on Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting and BS NTV on October 16, on Nagano Asahi Broadcasting on October 18, and on Hokkaido TV on October 19. The anime will stream in various regions worldwide through Crunchyroll , Funimation , HIDIVE , Wakanim , Aniplus-Asia , bilibili , and Muse Asia .

The cast for the Kanon characters include:

The cast for the Air characters include:

The late Tomoko Kawakami previously played the character Misuzu Kamio in the Air anime.

The cast for the Clannad characters include:

The cast for the Little Busters! characters include:

The cast for the Rewrite characters include:

In addition, Keiko Suzuki will play Yumemi Hoshino from planetarian .

Kazuya Sakamoto ( Tabi-Hani ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Rewrite episode script writer) is the chief writer, and is penning the scripts alongside KAI and Tōya Okano . Eriko Haga is designing the characters. Kazunari Araki is credited for prop design. Yukihiro Shibutani is the art director, while Asami Kitsukawa is the color designer. Tomoaki Suzuki is the compositing director of photography. Kazuo Kajikawa is credited for editing. Akane Maeda is the sound director. Tohoku Shinsha Studio is credited for sound production. Visual Arts/Key is credited for the music.

The chibi-character anime will be a crossover of some of Key 's most popular visual novel and anime titles, including Kanon , Air , Clannad , Little Busters! , Rewrite , and planetarian .

Among the franchises announced for the crossover anime, noted Key writer Jun Maeda wrote the original visual novels for all but Rewrite , and also worked on the music for all of them (including Rewrite ).

Kanon debuted in 1999, while Air debuted in 2000, and Clannad in 2004. Kanon had two television anime adaptations: the first by Toei Animation in 2002, and the second by Kyoto Animation in 2006. Kyoto Animation adapted Air into a television anime in 2005 as one of its first full productions as a studio, and Toei Animation also adapted it into an anime film in the same year. Kyoto Animation also animated the 2007 television anime of Clannad .

Little Busters! debuted in 2007, with J.C. Staff 's anime adaptation premiering in 2012. Rewrite debuted in 2011, with the television anime by 8-Bit premiering in 2016. planetarian also inspired an anime in 2016.