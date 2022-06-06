Kemono Friends 3 Game Releases on PS5, PS4

Game launched as smartphone, arcade game in September 2019

Appirits released Sega 's Kemono Friends 3 game for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan on Monday. Players will be unable to link their accounts from other platforms to the version on the PS5 and PS4. The game is free to play on both consoles, but has optional in-game purchases.

The Kemono Friends 3 project is both a smartphone game and an arcade game. The smartphone game launched in September 2019, and the Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours arcade game also launched in September 2019, but ended service on September 30.

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Kemono Friends 2 , the 12-episode television anime's second season, premiered in Japan in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia. Discotek Media released the first season on Blu-ray Disc.

The franchise has also inspired smartphone apps and manga, as well as several stage plays. A Kemono Friends Picross game for Nintendo Switch launched in Japan and in the West in October 2018.

