Variety: Astro Boy Gets 3DCG Reboot Series by Miraculous Ladybug Creator

Shibuya Productions, Method Animation to produce 52-episodes series

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday that Osamu Tezuka 's Astro Boy is getting a reboot 3DCG series directed by Thomas Astruc (creator of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir ) and produced by Monaco-based Shibuya Productions and Mediawan's Method Animation. The two companies jointly acquired the rights to Astro Boy from Tezuka Productions .

The series is slated for 52 half-hour episodes. The episodes will cover modern topics such as Internet, social media, and damage to the environment.

The reboot is planned to have a pool of animators from around the world, including Japan and France.

Tezuka's Astro Boy manga inspired Japan's first full-fledged half-hour television anime series in 1963, followed by a color television series in 1980 and a remake (pictured right) in 2003.

In 1963, the late Fred Ladd re-edited and re-dubbed the Tetsuwan Atom anime, based on Tezuka's manga, into Astro Boy . This was the first anime to air in North America.

The French-Japanese animated spin-off series Go Astro Boy Go! launched in October 2019. A joint production between Tezuka Productions and Nigerian television station Chanel TV created a television animation project in 2014.



Source: Variety (Elsa Keslassy)