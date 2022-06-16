News
Variety: Astro Boy Gets 3DCG Reboot Series by Miraculous Ladybug Creator
posted on by Alex Mateo
Entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday that Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy is getting a reboot 3DCG series directed by Thomas Astruc (creator of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) and produced by Monaco-based Shibuya Productions and Mediawan's Method Animation. The two companies jointly acquired the rights to Astro Boy from Tezuka Productions.
The series is slated for 52 half-hour episodes. The episodes will cover modern topics such as Internet, social media, and damage to the environment.
The reboot is planned to have a pool of animators from around the world, including Japan and France.
Tezuka's Astro Boy manga inspired Japan's first full-fledged half-hour television anime series in 1963, followed by a color television series in 1980 and a remake (pictured right) in 2003.
In 1963, the late Fred Ladd re-edited and re-dubbed the Tetsuwan Atom anime, based on Tezuka's manga, into Astro Boy. This was the first anime to air in North America.
The French-Japanese animated spin-off series Go Astro Boy Go! launched in October 2019. A joint production between Tezuka Productions and Nigerian television station Chanel TV created a television animation project in 2014.
Source: Variety (Elsa Keslassy)