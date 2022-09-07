Wakanim Streaming Service Delays Content After Possible Data Breach

User information allegedly sold through data leak forum

Sony -owned European streaming service Wakanim announced last Thursday that it has delayed the release of new content as it works on an "issue."

An August 28 post on the data leak marketplace Breach Forums offered to sell data leaked from 6.7 million users on Wakanim , including each user's account name, universally unique identifier, IP address, email address, state, city, zip code, country, phone number, first name and last name, and account type. As of September 2, the information has been marked as sold.

Wakanim moved its content library to Crunchyroll alongside Funimation in March. Sony 's Funimation Global Group had completed its US$1.175 billion acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T in August 2021.

ANN reached out to Crunchyroll for comment, and a spokesperson stated the company "is aware of a social media post alleging a data incident impacting Wakanim users." The company added it "immediately began an investigation of the issue," and that its "investigation is ongoing." Regarding the delay in content on Wakanim , Crunchyroll stated its team "is working on the issue and will share updates in real time across [its] SNS channels." Wakanim has not since addressed the issue again on its Twitter accounts in various languages.