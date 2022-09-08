NIS America Releases Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook RPG in the West Next Spring

Game will be on Switch, PS4, PS5

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release Nippon Ichi Software 's Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook ( Shikabane Kurai no Bōken Meshi ) game in the west next spring for the Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 with English and Japanese audio. The release will be the first time the game will have a PS5 release. (It did not ship for the PS5 in Japan.)

NIS America 's release will have a deluxe edition that will include an art book, a soundtrack, apron, salt and pepper shakers, four art cards, and a collector's box. NIS America describes the game:

Tighten your pack and loosen your belt before digging into this dungeon-crawling survival adventure! Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook spices up the classic strategy RPG formula with deliciously fun cooking-based mechanics. Indulge in detailed character creation for your party, gather resources, ingredients, and items while exploring, and fight monsters in tactical combat. Then kick back by the campfire as you use what you've collected to cook meals that can give you the edge for your next course of dungeon delving.

The game shipped for the PS4 and Switch in Japan on January 27.