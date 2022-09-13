Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Horror Game Heads West in 2023

Remaster of 2008 Wii title will be available on PS4, PS5, XBox One, Xbox Series X|S,Switch, and

The fourth main entry in the Fatal Frame horror video game franchise will be available in North America for the first time in early 2023. Tuesday's Nintendo Direct presentation announced that the Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Wii game will head to the Nintendo Switch console with upgraded graphics. The KOEI Tecmo YouTube channel began streaming a trailer on Tuesday that announced the game will also be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, XBox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam .

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse) was originally released for the Wii console in 2008.

Nintendo describes the story:

When the protagonists were children they visited the isolated island of "Rōgetsu Island." In the midst of a festival, they disappeared mysteriously. The title begins when the girls decide to go back and visit the island again in search of the lost memories of that day. Attempt to repel encroaching ghosts, relying only on a faint glow from a flashlight and a camera with the ability to photograph unimaginable things, the Camera Obscura.

The original Fatal Frame game follows a heroine who uses a Camera Obscura that can photograph spirits. She engages with spirits in a dilapidated Japanese-style house and other settings that gave the title (and its many follow-ups) a particular Japanese ambiance.

KOEI Tecmo released an updated version of the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water game on multiple platforms in October 2021.

Source and Image via Nintendo