Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions Game Launches for Switch, Smartphones in 2023

"Friendship bonding simulation adventure" game will have 90 different endings

Square Enix began streaming an announcement trailer on Tuesday to reveal the Ketsugō Danshi: Elements with Emotions game. The game will launch digitally for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in 2023.

The company launched a website for the game.

In the "friendship bonding simulation adventure" game, characters who can control a chemical element are known as “Shikenkan.” The story will follows the characters as they attempt to avert the end of the world through chemical bonding during the course of 50 days. The game will have 45 story routes with 90 different endings.