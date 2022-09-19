Sony: PSVR2 Will Not Be Backward Compatible with PSVR Games

SVP Hideaki Nishino cites PSVR2's new controller, different tracking systems, more

Sony reported during its Official PlayStation Podcast on Friday that its upcoming PSVR2 ( PlayStation VR2) virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 console will not be backwards compatible with the original PSVR games.

SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino stated that the new headset will have new features like a new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking, 3D audio, and 4K HDR (high-definition rendering). According to him, developing software for the headset would require a new approach. He stated that "PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience."

Sony announced PSVR2 at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in January. The VR headset will also have a 110-degree field of view, foveated rendering, and frame rates of 90/120Hz.

The original PlayStation VR headset launched in October 2016.