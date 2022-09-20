TOHO Acquires Controlling Stake in TIA, Renames it to Toho Animation Studio

TOHO announced on Saturday that it has acquired a controlling stake in TIA ( TOHO Interactive Animation) studio, making it a subsidiary company, and changing its name to TOHO Animation Studio.

CG animation studios ILCA and Anima established the company jointly with the name I&A in 2017. The company changed its name to TIA in 2019. TOHO acquired a 34.8% stake in the company in 2020, with ILCA and Anima each maintaining a 32.6% stake, respectively. TOHO 's new controlling stake represents a buyout of Anima 's stake, with TOHO now controlling a 67.4% stake.

The studio has previously produced the 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani anime film, and the iii icecrin , iii icecrin 2 , Ninja Collection , and That is the Bottleneck anime series.

