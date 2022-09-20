News
TOHO Acquires Controlling Stake in TIA, Renames it to Toho Animation Studio
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
TOHO announced on Saturday that it has acquired a controlling stake in TIA (TOHO Interactive Animation) studio, making it a subsidiary company, and changing its name to TOHO Animation Studio.
CG animation studios ILCA and Anima established the company jointly with the name I&A in 2017. The company changed its name to TIA in 2019. TOHO acquired a 34.8% stake in the company in 2020, with ILCA and Anima each maintaining a 32.6% stake, respectively. TOHO's new controlling stake represents a buyout of Anima's stake, with TOHO now controlling a 67.4% stake.
The studio has previously produced the 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani anime film, and the iii icecrin, iii icecrin 2, Ninja Collection, and That is the Bottleneck anime series.
Sources: Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo), Toho Animation Studio