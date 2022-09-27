DMM, Asahi Production Reveal Original TV Anime Giant Beasts of Ars for January 2023

DMM and Asahi Production revealed a new original television anime series on Tuesday titled Giant Beasts of Ars ( Ars no Kyojū ). The anime will debut in January 2023.

Art director Isamu Kamikokuryō ( Final Fantasy game series, The Diofield Chronicle ) drew the below teaser visual for the anime.

Akira Oguro ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Ashito Ōyari designed the original characters, and Hiroshi Shimizu ( Hinata no Aoshigure background art) and Masato Kato ( Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- , Peach Boy Riverside ) are adapting those designs for animation. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Astra Lost in Space , School-Live! , Akudama Drive ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts. Shūji Katayama ( Overlord , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) and Akinari Suzuki ( Smile Down the Runway , Redo of Healer ) are composing the music.

The anime stars: (from left to right in image above, character name spellings are not official)

The story takes place in an age of swords, heroes, and myths. Giant beasts created the land, but then humans stole that land. This angered the beasts, who then started eating humans. In order to fight back, humans called upon the gods. The Kyojū beasts started spreading around the world, causing great damage, but humans fought back by hunting the Kyojū. Humanity also prospered by to using the dissected parts of the beasts.

Jiiro is "a man who has escaped death," and he hunts Kyojū to earn a living. He meets "Twenty and Second Kuumi," who is being chased by someone. Jiro and his friends then start to uncover the secrets of this world.

